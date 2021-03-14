UrduPoint.com
PHA To Organize Jashan-e-Bahran From March 23

Sun 14th March 2021 | 11:40 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi would organize 'Jashan-e-Baharan' from March 23, said Vice Chairman, PHA, Malik Abid Hussain.

Talking to APP he informed, all the arrangements were being finalized to organize a week long Jashan-e-Baharan festival at Allama Iqbal Park, Shamsaabad, Murree Road from March 23, if COVID-19 situation remains under control.

He said, most of the arrangements had been finalized on the special directives of Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab/Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asif Mehmood.

All available resources would be utilized to provide a healthy entertainment to the citizens, he added.

He said, PTI government was making all out efforts to promote cultural and healthy activities for the people.

A flower show, musical gala and other events would be part of the festivities.

He said, all out efforts would be made to organize a unique festival this year. The event would provide best recreational facilities to the citizens, adding, PHA would organize different colorful programmes under 'Jashan-e-Bahran.'395

