PHA To Organize 'Lok Mela' From Nov 24

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 02:30 PM

PHA to organize 'Lok Mela' from Nov 24

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha would be organize a seven-day 'Lok Mela' from November 24 to 30, to highlight the culture of Punjab and provide recreational facilities to the citizens.

According to the media consultant PHA Shafqat Awan that various competitions would be held among the schoolchildren, besides traditional drum beating competitions, fair dance (local dance),flowers stalls and other amusements.

''People from all walks of life including women and children would likely to visit Lok Mela'',he said.

Parks and Horticulture Authority was utilizing all the resources for the beautification of the city, he added.

