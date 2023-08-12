PHA to organize musical night on Aug 14

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to organize musical night and other events to celebrate Independence Day.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for Independence Day celebrations here on Saturday, Director General (DG) PHA Asif Rauf Khan said that best arrangements would be made to celebrate Independence Day with national enthusiasm.

He said that lightings would be installed at PHA office and different events would be organized to provide recreation to masses. He said that musical night would be organized at Qasim Bagh Park.

DG PHA maintained that best arrangements would be made at green belts and parks of the city and assure to continue different events of public recreation in future.