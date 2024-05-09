PHA to organize two-day ‘Commissioner Tent Pegging festival’ on May 11

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Rawalpindi would organize a two-day ‘Commissioner Tent Pegging festival’ at Gorakhpur Nursery on May 11.

According to Director General (DG) PHA, Ahmed Hasan Ranja, PHA would organize historic Tent Pegging competitions at Gorakhpur Nursery on May 11 and 12.

Tent pegging is a game where a person on a horse rides fast and uses a sword or a long stick to hit and pick up a wooden peg as a target.

Teams from all over the country would participate in the competitions to be held at PHA Gorakhpur Nursery.

The DG while presiding over a meeting at PHA headquarters Rawalpindi on Thursday said that all relevant arrangements were being finalized.

Ahmed Hasan Ranjha said that Tent pegging is a traditional sport that started from the 18th century and this sport presents ‘our rich rural culture’.

A large number of the players from all over the country would participate in these competitions.

These competitions are very famous in the villages and fairs of Punjab and in recent years this sport is being watched and appreciated in the cities as well.