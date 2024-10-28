PHA To Plant 1,000 Trees Along RB Canal
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has started implementation on a plan of planting 1,000 big size plants on the Rakh branch canal here Monday.
PHA Director General Dilawar Khan said here that the authority has formally started practical work on anti-smog policy of the Punjab government by planting 100 large size plants on east side of the canal.
He said that measures were being taken to make the city clean and green with the active participation of the community.
Earlier, the DG was briefed by the Assistant Director RB Canal Ghulam Kibrya about the plantation drive.
Recent Stories
Vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional Portrait Photography and Perfor ..
Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia
Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan
PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 criminals held1 minute ago
-
Pakistan to push for more climate finance flows at COP29 in Baku: Romina1 minute ago
-
Five criminal gangs busted, valuables recovered1 minute ago
-
WAPDA to build 5 small dams in GB to generate 13940MW electricity1 minute ago
-
Waste management outsourcing discussed1 minute ago
-
Seven-day Anti-Polio drive starts in Larkana Division1 minute ago
-
Sherry emphasises PGA's critical role in promoting global justice, strengthening democracy1 minute ago
-
Commissioner launches drug-free Peshawar drive2 minutes ago
-
NMU arranges seminar, walk against Indian oppression in held Kashmir2 minutes ago
-
HEC launches National Outreach Programme for faculty, university management12 minutes ago
-
DC reviews key performance indicators12 minutes ago
-
WASA changes water supply schedule12 minutes ago