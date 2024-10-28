Open Menu

PHA To Plant 1,000 Trees Along RB Canal

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PHA to plant 1,000 trees along RB Canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has started implementation on a plan of planting 1,000 big size plants on the Rakh branch canal here Monday.

PHA Director General Dilawar Khan said here that the authority has formally started practical work on anti-smog policy of the Punjab government by planting 100 large size plants on east side of the canal.

He said that measures were being taken to make the city clean and green with the active participation of the community.

Earlier, the DG was briefed by the Assistant Director RB Canal Ghulam Kibrya about the plantation drive.

