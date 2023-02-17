PHA to plant 10,000 trees under 'Green Multan' drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to plant 10,000 trees under the 'Green Multan' campaign during spring season.

Shady trees, including Chinaberry, Amlatas, Terminalia and others would be planted, and preparations have started in this regard.

Director General PHA Asif Rauf Khan expressed these views while planting trees in connection with Green Multan plantation campaign.

He further said that the trees would be planted in green belts and parks during spring. "Our focus is on promoting urban forest projects, and planting fruit trees", he added.

The PHA DG also inspected the flower carpets. "These have been established at Arts Council, Fort Qasim, Aam Khas Bagh and other parks, in which flowers, including Mary Gold have been planted", he said.

The tree plantation drive would continue till April.