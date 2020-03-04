UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA To Plant 100,000 Saplings During Spring Plantation Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:15 PM

PHA to plant 100,000 saplings during spring plantation campaign

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi will plant over 100,000 saplings during spring plantation campaign launched here

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi will plant over 100,000 saplings during spring plantation campaign launched here.

According to a PHA spokesperson, all arrangements have been finalized to make the campaign a success.

She said that the Authority on the directives of Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman PHA Asif Mahmood was taking solid steps to increase green spaces and tree plantation in the city.

Maximum saplings will be planted at the green belts of the city including Liaquat Bagh, Double Road, Shamsabad, Rashid Minhas and other areas, she said adding, efforts will also be made during the campaign to sensitize the people to come forward and participate in the plantation campaign.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Road Rashid Rawalpindi Bagh All

Recent Stories

UAE evacuates Arab nationals from China, evacuees ..

6 minutes ago

PAF Chief calls on Somali Air Force Commander Brig ..

11 minutes ago

UAE a regional, international model of government ..

21 minutes ago

Germany bans export of medical protective gear ove ..

5 minutes ago

China holds video exchange meeting with experts on ..

5 minutes ago

No proposal under consideration to construct inter ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.