PHA to plant 100,000 saplings during spring plantation campaign

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi will plant over 100,000 saplings during spring plantation campaign launched here

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi will plant over 100,000 saplings during spring plantation campaign launched here.

According to a PHA spokesperson, all arrangements have been finalized to make the campaign a success.

She said that the Authority on the directives of Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman PHA Asif Mahmood was taking solid steps to increase green spaces and tree plantation in the city.

Maximum saplings will be planted at the green belts of the city including Liaquat Bagh, Double Road, Shamsabad, Rashid Minhas and other areas, she said adding, efforts will also be made during the campaign to sensitize the people to come forward and participate in the plantation campaign.