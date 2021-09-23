UrduPoint.com

PHA To Plant 13,000 Mango Trees Next Year: Janjua

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 08:46 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that 13,000 mango trees would be planted next year.

During his visit of the PHA nursery here on Thursday, Janjua said that the department has decided to ensure maximum plantation of mango trees in the city as mango was an identity of Multan.

He said that saplings of mango was being prepared in the PHA's nursery adding that he himself was monitoring the project.

Chairman PHA maintained that these saplings were being prepared free of cost. He said that mango trees would be planted at green belts and parks of the city.

He said that the department was committed to plant maximum local and fruit trees in the city.

