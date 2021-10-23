UrduPoint.com

PHA To Plant 1.7m Flowers During Next Five Months

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to plant 1.7 million flowers at green belts and parks of the city from November 2021 to March 2022 under a special beautification campaign.

This was disclosed by Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza in a meeting with officers of horticulture wing here on Saturday.

He said that horticulture wing has been directed to conduct survey of green belts and parks of the city for the campaign. He said that preparation for flowers has been started in the nurseries of the department while arrangements were being made to increase capacity of the nurseries.

He said that different kinds of seasonal flowers would be planted at green belts for improve beauty of the city.

The DG PHA added that the department would make nurseries at Shah Shams Park and Jinnah Park for prepare saplings and flowers for the project. He said that all possible resources were being utilized to bring positive changes in the city through planting maximum trees and flowers.

