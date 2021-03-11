UrduPoint.com
PHA To Plant 180 Big Shady Trees At Green Belts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to plant more than 180 big shady trees at green belt from Chowk Kumharanwala to Fertilizer factory under a drive to control environmental pollution and beautification of the city.

This was disclosed by Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza during his visit of different parks here on Thursday.

The DG PHA said that attendance of staff, cleanliness and care of plants was being ensured strictly to get fruitful results of tree plantation campaign.

He said that the digging process of green belt has been stared at Chowk Kumharanwala to Fertilizer factory for plantation of 180 big shady trees.

He said that all possible facilities were being ensured at parks including benches, dustbin and lights.

Syed Shafqat Raza said that he himself was conducting daily visits of different parks in order to bring more improvement in delivery of services for providing best recreational spots to citizens.

He said that flowers of different kind were being displayed at parks and green belts while gardeners have been directed to wear uniform.

More Stories From Pakistan

