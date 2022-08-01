PHA to plant 18,000 saplings during monsoon plantation drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has set a target of planting 18,000 saplings in different parks, crossings, greenbelts and offices and for this purpose, the city has been divided into five zones for monsoon plantation.

Official sources said on Monday that separate committees had been constituted headed by directors for proper monitoring of performance of all zones.

He said that geo-tagging would be made of all plants which would help to trace the plant through pictures and maps.

The reports about the plantation would be prepared on a daily basiswhich would be shared on social media for the awareness of people.