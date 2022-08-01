UrduPoint.com

PHA To Plant 18,000 Saplings During Monsoon Plantation Drive

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PHA to plant 18,000 saplings during monsoon plantation drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has set a target of planting 18,000 saplings in different parks, crossings, greenbelts and offices and for this purpose, the city has been divided into five zones for monsoon plantation.

Official sources said on Monday that separate committees had been constituted headed by directors for proper monitoring of performance of all zones.

He said that geo-tagging would be made of all plants which would help to trace the plant through pictures and maps.

The reports about the plantation would be prepared on a daily basiswhich would be shared on social media for the awareness of people.

Related Topics

Social Media All

Recent Stories

e-Pay Punjab Hits another Landmark: PKR 100 Billio ..

E-Pay Punjab Hits another Landmark: PKR 100 Billion+ Collected; PPSE Levy Added

1 hour ago
 ECP may announce verdict in foreign funding case t ..

ECP may announce verdict in foreign funding case this week

1 hour ago
 Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Mad ..

Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

3 hours ago
 Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

3 hours ago
 Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, se ..

Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, security and nation building

4 hours ago
 Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to ..

Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to Offer Splendid Customer Servic ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.