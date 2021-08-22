PHA to plant 200,000 saplings by end of December this year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Over 31,000 saplings had planted during the monsoon season and around 200,000 saplings will be plant by the end of December this year.

This was stated by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director Sheikh Tariq Mahmood. He informed that the authority had planted 31,000 more than its target of 18,000 of saplings during the monsoon three plantation campaign.

The authority has further assigned a target of planting 200,000 saplings till the end of December this year which would be achieved before the given time he assured.

He informed that PHA also monitors saplings through Geo-tagging after planting as DG PHA Zaheer Anwar Rawalpindi had given clear instructions that saplings should be taken care of after planting.

Replying a question he said that the authority was working beyond its jurisdiction and planting saplings in Cantt and Murree areas.

During the current monsoon season PHA also provided 5,000 saplings to the education department, private educational institutions and District Council Rawalpindi to plant within the boundary walls of their premises, he added.

Director General PHA Sheikh Tariq said that all possible steps were being taken to make the city green as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the instructions of Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman PHA Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood.

