PHA to plant 25,000 saplings under monsoon plantation campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to plant 25,000 saplings in the city under the monsoon tree plantation campaign going to be started from the current month.

This was said by the Director Admin and Finance PHA, Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for the tree-plantation campaign.

He said that maximum trees would be planted during the "Azadi tree-plantation" campaign, which is going to be started soon as per directives of the provincial government.

He said that the monsoon tree-plantation campaign would be started from the current month till end of the next month.He said that saplings would be planted at buildings of health, education and other departments.

He said that PHA utilizing all possible resources to make the city clean, green and beautiful.