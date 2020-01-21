UrduPoint.com
PHA To Plant 275,000 Saplings In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has set a target to plant 275,000 saplings in provincial capital during the current year 2020.

A spokesman for PHA told APP on Tuesday that the Authority planted 175,000 saplings in 2019, achieving its set targets for the year.

She said that new phase of tree plantation campaign was being started throughout the provincial capital to make Lahore greener and beautiful.

She said the authority was also making efforts to protect the planted shady trees.

