PHA to plant 5000 trees under Azadi Plantation Campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to celebrate Independence Day with national enthusiasm by planting 5000 trees in the city through a special Azadi Plantation Campaign started here on Friday.

This was disclosed by the Director General PHA Asif Rauf Khan while planting a tree at Dolat Gate Chowk to inaugurate the campaign.

He said that all arrangements have been finalized to celebrate Independence-Day with national enthusiasm. He said that the 300 saplings would be planted under Monsoon Plantation Campaign while lights would be installed at inter-sections and main roads of the city.

He said that PHA would complete target of 10,000 tree plantation till end of the ongoing month under the vision to make city green.

DG PHA added that all possible efforts were being made to bring improvement in performance and other development projects. He said that best recreational activities would be offered to citizens during the ongoing month.