PHA To Plant 50,000 Marigold Flowers In November

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have decided to plant 50,000 Marigold flowers at parks and green belts of the city in the first week of November under the beautification plan.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, PHA spokesman Jalaluddin said that the PHA administration used to plant seasonal flowers in the city every three months by introducing different kinds of the flowers. He said that the PHA has decided to plant 50,000 Marigold flowers in the city by the start of next month. He said that about 20,000 flower pots were being prepared at the PHA nurseries while the used pots would also be made part of the flower plantation drive.

Jalal said that arrangements have been started to organize a flower exhibition in the month of December under the vision to make the city beautiful and to offer the best recreational activity to masses, especially families.He said that flowers of more than 12 colours and 20 kinds would be displayed during the exhibition.

He said that parks and green belts have also been included in the project where seasonal flowers would be planted during the exhibition.

He said that advance arrangements were underway to organize Jashan-e-Baharan in the month of March. He said that different events, flower display and games competitions would be organized during the Jashan-e-Baharan for the entertainment of the public. He said that the district administration would also add different events during the Jashan-e-Baharan to attract people.

On the other hand, rehabilitation work was continued at different parks of the city to restore recreational activities in the parks. He said that special focus was being paid on the missing facilities at parks in order to attract masses towards parks. Jalal maintained that Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza paying special focus on development projects at parks and green belts under the vision to make the city clean and beautiful.

