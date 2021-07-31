UrduPoint.com

PHA To Plant 50,000 Saplings During Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 01:52 PM

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ijaz Hussain Janjua said that 50,000 saplings would be planted in connection with monsoon tree-plantation drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ijaz Hussain Janjua said that 50,000 saplings would be planted in connection with monsoon tree-plantation drive.

Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua expressed these views during visit to Shah Shamas park here on Saturday.

He said that they have also decided to mark Independence tree plantation drive during the month of August and going to launch mega tree-plantation drive from Aug 2 by planting trees at Cardiology institute.

He said local trees along with other trees would also be planted.

He said that the Shah Shams park would be restored in better condition as uplift work to be completed soon there.

Janjua said that steps were being to make the park beautiful along with its restoration.

