PHA To Plant 500,000 Saplings During Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi on Wednesday said the PHA would plant 500,000 saplings during the monsoon tree plantation campaign.

He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding monsoon tree plantation here at Jilani Park Headquarters.

PHA directors gave a briefing to the DG regarding the plantation drive and informed about their future plans.

The meeting decided to involve citizens and private sectors in the drive.  The DG said the PHA would save record of saplings and trees through geo-tagging, adding that geo-tagging would monitor the process. He added that the PHA had planted one milliontrees in the city during the last three years. "The care for trees and plants is our main taskwhich will be given more attention", he added.

