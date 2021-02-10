PHA to plant 60,000 saplings

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to plant more than 60,000 saplings during spring tree plantation campaign.

Director General PHA Asima Ejaz Cheema said on Wednesday that PHA has evolved a comprehensive strategy to transform Faisalabad city into a lush green city and for this purpose, PHA would plant more than 60,000 trees in addition to convince the general public for tree planting at maximum space.

Students and activists of civil society would also be persuaded to contribute a lot in this campaign so that dream of lush green Faisalabad city could be materialized, she added.