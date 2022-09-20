PHA to plant 600,000 saplings during 2022-23

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to plant 600,000 saplings in the provincial capital during the current financial year under the 'Shining and Green Lahore' campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to plant 600,000 saplings in the provincial capital during the current financial year under the 'Shining and Green Lahore' campaign.

This was said by the Director General PHA Zeeshan Javeed while visiting Railway Station Park here on Tuesday to review horticulture work, being carried out there. He visited miyawaki urban forest and green-belts and directed the horticulture director to speed up beautification work of the area.

He ordered to clear encroachments from surroundings of the park and green-belt at the earliest.

The DG said that working groups have been established for plantation activities conducted under the campaign, adding that fruity and shady trees would plant alongside of the major arteries of the city. He said that PHA was working day and night to make the campaign a success and utilizing all possible resources to make the city clean and green.