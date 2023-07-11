Open Menu

'PHA To Plant 7,000 Saplings In City'

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will soon plant 7,000 saplings under Miyawaki afforestation in the city.

PHA Director General Zamir Hussain during his visit to Jinnah Town said that Miyawaki forests would be helpful to promote clean and green culture in the city and this would also leave positive impacts on the environment.

He said that a multi-colour fountain project would also be inaugurated soon on the canal road.

He further said the PHA had planted over 90,000 saplings during the current year.

