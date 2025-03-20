PHA To Plant 81,000 Saplings In One Year: DG PHA
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 11:46 PM
Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched a tree plantation campaign in connection with International Day of Forests
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched a tree plantation campaign in connection with International Day of Forests.
Director General PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Liaquat Bagh.
Addressing the ceremony, Ranjha said that PHA will provide a green environment by planting trees at different places throughout the city.
“We are going to plant 9,000 trees in the city, along with this, we will plant 81,000 trees in Rawalpindi city this year.”
He said that the severe weather effects can be controlled with the help of trees and green plants.
Ahmed Hassan Ranjha further said that tree plantation would be carried out in schools, colleges and other departments. At the same time stalls were being set up in Ramazan bazaars to provide trees free of cost.
He said, “Our teams will go to schools and every child will join this tree plantation campaign by planting one sapling in their school.”
Later, an awareness walk was also organized to highlight the importance of tree plantation.
In addition, thousands of saplings were planted at GT Road, Liaquat Bagh, Faizabad, Murree Road, Allama Iqbal Park and Potohar sector under the tree plantation campaign by PHA.
Recent Stories
Euro Summit highlights strategic importance of oceans
Leghari slams Miftah's remarks on solar energy
Federal Ministers visits Quetta to address key issues in Balochistan
PHA to plant 81,000 saplings in one year: DG PHA
Mohsin Naqvi praises Kohat police for foiling terrorist attack at Muslimabad che ..
Pakistan Embassy, Beijing commemorates National Day of Pakistan
Balochistan Assembly approves scholarship program for madrasahs students
One killed, several injured in Washuk road accident
PNCA hosts “Mirror to the Soul” – a captivating portrait exhibition by Chi ..
Railways minister expresses sorrow over passing of Hussain Ahmed
PTI playing politics to gain personal interest: Malik
EU reaffirms commitment to rules-based international order with UN at its core
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Leghari slams Miftah's remarks on solar energy25 seconds ago
-
Federal Ministers visits Quetta to address key issues in Balochistan27 seconds ago
-
PHA to plant 81,000 saplings in one year: DG PHA28 seconds ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi praises Kohat police for foiling terrorist attack at Muslimabad check post30 seconds ago
-
Balochistan Assembly approves scholarship program for madrasahs students17 seconds ago
-
One killed, several injured in Washuk road accident19 seconds ago
-
PNCA hosts “Mirror to the Soul” – a captivating portrait exhibition by Chinese Artist Professo ..20 seconds ago
-
Railways minister expresses sorrow over passing of Hussain Ahmed22 seconds ago
-
PTI playing politics to gain personal interest: Malik23 seconds ago
-
Illegally settled Afghan to go back after expiry of deadline: Asif44 minutes ago
-
Preparations for Itikaf underway in mosques46 minutes ago
-
Stringent security plan finalized for Youm e Ali46 minutes ago