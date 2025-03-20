PHA to plant 81,000 saplings in one year: DG PHA

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched a tree plantation campaign in connection with International Day of Forests

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched a tree plantation campaign in connection with International Day of Forests.

Director General PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Liaquat Bagh.

Addressing the ceremony, Ranjha said that PHA will provide a green environment by planting trees at different places throughout the city.

“We are going to plant 9,000 trees in the city, along with this, we will plant 81,000 trees in Rawalpindi city this year.”

He said that the severe weather effects can be controlled with the help of trees and green plants.

Ahmed Hassan Ranjha further said that tree plantation would be carried out in schools, colleges and other departments. At the same time stalls were being set up in Ramazan bazaars to provide trees free of cost.

He said, “Our teams will go to schools and every child will join this tree plantation campaign by planting one sapling in their school.”

Later, an awareness walk was also organized to highlight the importance of tree plantation.

In addition, thousands of saplings were planted at GT Road, Liaquat Bagh, Faizabad, Murree Road, Allama Iqbal Park and Potohar sector under the tree plantation campaign by PHA.