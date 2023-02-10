PHA to plant 95,000 saplings in spring season

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has set the target at planting 95,000 saplings during the upcoming spring season.

The saplings will be planted at Narwala Road's green areas, Jinnah Town's green-belt, Madni Chowk Samanabad, D-Type Chowk, Iqbal Town, Jhal Chowk under-pass, etc.

PHA Director General Rai Naeemullah Bhatti said here Friday that the Authority planted 54,000 saplings from January 14, 2022 till date, and 50,000 more plants would be sown in Miyawaki forest in 2023. The annual plantation target is 150,000 samplings, he said.

Bhatti said that geo-tagging of all plants was also ensured.