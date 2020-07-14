UrduPoint.com
PHA To Plant Artificial Forests

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:02 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani on Tuesday said that PHA was going to plant artificial forests in all the seven zones of the provincial capital.

During a visit at plantation-site of MiyaWaki forest here, he said that a large number of trees and plants would be planted in these artificial forests.

PHA Chairman said that shady and fruity trees planted in Miyawaki forests would add tothe beauty of the city. He maintained Miyawaki forest would have a positive impact not only on the environment but also on the biodiversity of the human and other animals. He also directed the PHA officials to gear up the pace of plantation work.

PHA DG Tariq Basra, Director Mudasar Ejaz, Akhtar Mehmood, representatives of 'Lahore Biennale Foundation' were also present during the visit.

