PHA To Plant Fruit Trees At Green Belts, Parks: DG PHA

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asif Rauf Khan Wednesday said the task has been given to PHA officials for planting fruit trees at green belts and parks of the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asif Rauf Khan Wednesday said the task has been given to PHA officials for planting fruit trees at green belts and parks of the city.

During his visit to different green belts here, he said that PHA not only planting other saplings but also trying to get extinct birds back to the city.

He said that a maximum number of saplings would be planted under urban forest planning.

He maintained that a special task has been given to the horticulture department for beautification at the green belt.

He urged the masses to cooperate with the department in making the city clean and green and asked the citizens not to throw garbage on the green belts.

He also visited the green belts of the Northern Bypass to Sahu Chowk and Southern Bypass to Kumharanwala Chowk.

