PHA to plant over 1500 trees during monsoon season

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to plant over 1500 trees across the city during monsoon season.

The trees included 12 to 14 feet will be planted and the authority has started preparations in this regard.

Director General PHA Dr Abid Mahmood expressed these views during visit to parks and green belts here on Friday.

He said that the tree-plantation at city roads, chowks and green belts has been started while plantation of other trees will also be made alongwith local trees.

The innovation was being taken in horticulture work and tree- plantation will be made at parks and green belts as per modern era.

DG PHA said that maximum facilities were being provided to citizens at parks within limited resources and he personally monitoring the horticulture wing.

The authority is striving to create awareness among masses about the cleanliness and tree-plantation at parks and green belts.

He invited people from all walks of life to participate in thetree plantation to complete the mission of making city clean andgreen.