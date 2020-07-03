UrduPoint.com
PHA To Plant Over 3000 Trees In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 01:09 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to plant more than 3000 trees in the city during the ongoing summer season under moonsoon tree plantation campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to plant more than 3000 trees in the city during the ongoing summer season under moonsoon tree plantation campaign.

This was disclosed by Director General PHA Dr Malik Abid Mehmood during a visit of different parts alongwith Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua here on Friday.

DG PHA said that the department have started preparation for tree plantation and added that 100 percent target would be achieved of moonsoon tree plantation campaign. He said that survey has been started at different parks and green belts of the city for this purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that comprehensive plan has been made for tree plantation campaign. He said that the department bringing innovations in the horticulture work. He said that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure maximum facilities at parks.

