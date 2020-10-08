UrduPoint.com
PHA To Plant Saplings Of Seasonal Fruits Across Intersections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:31 PM

PHA to plant saplings of seasonal fruits across intersections

Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) have decided to plant saplings of seasonal fruits at prominent intersections of the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) have decided to plant saplings of seasonal fruits at prominent intersections of the city.

Director General PHA Abid Mahmood informed this while paying visit to different intersections including famous Chowk Fwara, Doulat Gate and Chungi No. 9 intersections here Thursday.

Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjoa and other officers were present on the spot.

Abid Mahmood said some private companies had also held interest for renovation of city's chowks. He maintained that all out arrangements would be made to decorate seasonal fruits plants at concerned locations.

Ejaz Janjoa said on the occasion that plantation of seasonal fruits would offer worth-seeing greenery to the people of the city. He said they were determined to make the city beautiful through holding every possible measures.

