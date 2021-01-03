PHA to play friendly match with Tourism department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :A friendly cricket match between the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Punjab Tourism Department teams will be played at Jilani Park on Monday (Jan 4).

According to a spokesperson for the PHA, Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban DevelopmentMian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism and Horticulture Asif Mehmoodwill be chief guest.