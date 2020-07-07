PHA to provide basic facilities to its employees: DG

LAHORE, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Tariq Ali Basra said on Tuesday that basic facilities would be provided to its employees on priority basis.

During a meeting with PHA employees union delegation here at Jillani Park, he vowed that all diligent employees were valuable asset of the department, adding the development of the institution were connected with them.

PHA employees union Chairman Chaudhry Mahmood ul Ahad with other union members presented the demands for the welfare of employees including DPC (Departmental Promotion Committee), increase in Eid allowance, regularization of daily wagers, special utility allowance and implementation of Rs 100,000 facility for needy employees.

The PHA DG assured the union that demands for the welfare of employees would be fulfilled as per rules of the department. Steps would also be taken to strengthen the employee's rights and its welfare, he added.

He said that all the decisions regarding financial affairs would be taken after the proper consensus with the finance committee of the department. He said that employees union was working for the rights of employees.

Union President Mushtaq Bhatti, Secretary Mumtaz Khan, Sajid Amin Tatla,Mian Arif, Anwar Bhatti and other union members were also present in themeeting.