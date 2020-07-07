UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA To Provide Basic Facilities To Its Employees: DG

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

PHA to provide basic facilities to its employees: DG

LAHORE, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Tariq Ali Basra said on Tuesday that basic facilities would be provided to its employees on priority basis.

During a meeting with PHA employees union delegation here at Jillani Park, he vowed that all diligent employees were valuable asset of the department, adding the development of the institution were connected with them.

PHA employees union Chairman Chaudhry Mahmood ul Ahad with other union members presented the demands for the welfare of employees including DPC (Departmental Promotion Committee), increase in Eid allowance, regularization of daily wagers, special utility allowance and implementation of Rs 100,000 facility for needy employees.

The PHA DG assured the union that demands for the welfare of employees would be fulfilled as per rules of the department. Steps would also be taken to strengthen the employee's rights and its welfare, he added.

He said that all the decisions regarding financial affairs would be taken after the proper consensus with the finance committee of the department. He said that employees union was working for the rights of employees.

Union President Mushtaq Bhatti, Secretary Mumtaz Khan, Sajid Amin Tatla,Mian Arif, Anwar Bhatti and other union members were also present in themeeting.

Related Topics

Basra All Employment

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General addresses letters to Members ..

26 minutes ago

JIT report on Uzair Baloch incomplete, says Ali Za ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Dubai Exports to host Di ..

56 minutes ago

Bike-lifter gang ringleader arrested; seven stolen ..

few seconds

Two robbers killed in police encounter in Faisalab ..

2 seconds ago

Russian Defense Ministry Registers 8 Ceasefire Vio ..

3 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.