Open Menu

PHA To Provide Free Plants To Mark International Forest Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM

PHA to provide free plants to mark International Forest Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will distribute saplings free of charge to the public in celebration of the International Forest Day, which falls on March 21 (Thursday), announced a spokesperson for the department.

As custodians of Lahore's greenery, the PHA planted over a million saplings across the provincial metropolis last year, aiming to reduce carbon levels and combat the climate emergency.

According to the spokesperson, the campaign scheduled for Thursday, directed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, would establish multiple distribution points across Lahore. These points will facilitate free distribution of saplings to the public.

"Tree plantation is the most cost-effective solution to address the challenge of climate change, and everyone should get involved. Individuals can make a tangible impact by planting trees themselves," added the spokesperson.

During a recent meeting, chaired by Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, participants pledged to elevate Lahore to one of the world's greenest cities. They also committed to supporting and ensuring the success of the Green Future plantation drive initiated by the chief minister.

In the recent months, the PHA has been actively beautifying the cityscape. Alongside planting the saplings, the authority has also installed colourful light structures on and around several thoroughfares in central Lahore.

Moreover, the department has adorned the canal with decorative lights ahead of the annual Canal Mela, organised by the provincial government. During this festival, the canal and sections from The Mall underpass to the Jail Road underpass will be illuminated with vibrant light structures and models showcasing various cultures of Pakistan, the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Jail Road March From Government Million

Recent Stories

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

38 minutes ago
 SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

2 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

2 hours ago
 TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

3 hours ago
 Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

3 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

4 hours ago
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

4 hours ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

6 hours ago
 ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

15 hours ago
 Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsa ..

Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan