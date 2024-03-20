PHA To Provide Free Plants To Mark International Forest Day
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will distribute saplings free of charge to the public in celebration of the International Forest Day, which falls on March 21 (Thursday), announced a spokesperson for the department.
As custodians of Lahore's greenery, the PHA planted over a million saplings across the provincial metropolis last year, aiming to reduce carbon levels and combat the climate emergency.
According to the spokesperson, the campaign scheduled for Thursday, directed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, would establish multiple distribution points across Lahore. These points will facilitate free distribution of saplings to the public.
"Tree plantation is the most cost-effective solution to address the challenge of climate change, and everyone should get involved. Individuals can make a tangible impact by planting trees themselves," added the spokesperson.
During a recent meeting, chaired by Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, participants pledged to elevate Lahore to one of the world's greenest cities. They also committed to supporting and ensuring the success of the Green Future plantation drive initiated by the chief minister.
In the recent months, the PHA has been actively beautifying the cityscape. Alongside planting the saplings, the authority has also installed colourful light structures on and around several thoroughfares in central Lahore.
Moreover, the department has adorned the canal with decorative lights ahead of the annual Canal Mela, organised by the provincial government. During this festival, the canal and sections from The Mall underpass to the Jail Road underpass will be illuminated with vibrant light structures and models showcasing various cultures of Pakistan, the spokesperson said.
