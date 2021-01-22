UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA To Provide Recreational Activities In Upcoming Spring Season

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:30 PM

PHA to provide recreational activities in upcoming spring season

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would provide all-round opportunities and facilities to the citizens for positive recreational activities in the coming spring season besides involving them in massive Spring Tree Plantation campaign.

Vice Chairman PHA, Malik Abid Hussain sated this while talking to citizens during his visit to Rawal Park and Iqbal Park Murree Road on Friday.

He also shared with citizens the programmes and said that PHA would arrange different merriments for the citizens especially for the children. "While celebrating the spring season with fun and fair, it would also be taken as an opportunity to make the citizens, especially the students and small children responsible ones to contribute in lessening environmental pollution", he remarked.

Abid Hussain mentioned that government was keen to create a healthy environment and provide all-round opportunities for positive recreational activities to the citizens for which consultations are underway with the concerned agencies and individuals to finalize the programmes.

He said that the citizens would be involved in the spring tree planting campaign with full vigor. In this regard, "we will launch a special campaign in government and non-government schools, colleges and vocational training centers to make students aware of the need and importance of trees through their teachers.

In the use of food items inside the parks, it is important to take care that fruit peels or wrappers etc. are not thrown on the ground but in the dustbins to assist the concerned staff in maintaining the cleanliness of the parks. "These are small things we can do to help make parks greener," he concluded.

Related Topics

Murree Visit Road Government

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for ..

17 minutes ago

Broadsheet: Abbasi questions name of Justice (r) S ..

22 minutes ago

Two million internally displaced by Sahel violence ..

2 minutes ago

Govt completing projects to facilitate people: min ..

2 minutes ago

Estonia Records 490 COVID-19 Cases, Country's Over ..

2 minutes ago

Broadsheet scandal proves country plagued by corru ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.