PHA to provide soft loan to its workers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to provide soft loan from Rs 50,000 to 1,00,000 to its grade IV employees in order to help them financially.

The lucky draw was held here on Friday under the supervision of Director General PHA Asif Rauf Khan in which 100 lucky winners were given the good news of loan disbursement.

On this occasion, the DG said that they were striving for the welfare of the employees adding that the soft loans were being provided to the employees through lucky draw in the light of board of Directors meeting and it would be helpful for them for getting home and ride.

He said that the employees were the asset of any department and the protection of their rights was the responsibility of the respective department while measures were being taken on war footing for the stability of the institution.

Director Admin and Finance Muhammad Akhtar Mundhera, Deputy Director Admin Hafiz Naeem and a large number of employees were present on the occasion.