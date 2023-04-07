Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

PHA To Provide Soft Loan To Its Workers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PHA to provide soft loan to its workers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to provide soft loan from Rs 50,000 to 1,00,000 to its grade IV employees in order to help them financially.

The lucky draw was held here on Friday under the supervision of Director General PHA Asif Rauf Khan in which 100 lucky winners were given the good news of loan disbursement.

On this occasion, the DG said that they were striving for the welfare of the employees adding that the soft loans were being provided to the employees through lucky draw in the light of board of Directors meeting and it would be helpful for them for getting home and ride.

He said that the employees were the asset of any department and the protection of their rights was the responsibility of the respective department while measures were being taken on war footing for the stability of the institution.

Director Admin and Finance Muhammad Akhtar Mundhera, Deputy Director Admin Hafiz Naeem and a large number of employees were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Loan From

Recent Stories

Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally ..

Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally by India: Sherry

28 minutes ago
 FO committed to improve performance of its diploma ..

FO committed to improve performance of its diplomatic missions: NA told

1 hour ago
 Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

2 hours ago
 Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

2 hours ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

3 hours ago
 ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.