PHA to reconstruct, renovate three city parks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi would reconstruct and renovate three city parks this year.

Spokesperson of Parks and Horticulture told APP on Monday on a condition of anonymity.

She disclosed that the chairman, PHA Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood recently inaugurated Jinnah Park to provide green and clean environment to the residents of Khayaban-e-Sir Syed.

The total area of the Jinnah Park is around six kanals and the authority completed the reconstruction and renovation work on its own as per the instructions of the chairman, she maintained.

She said that PHA would take all possible steps to provide green and clean environment to the people.

She informed that the chairman was personally monitoring all the activities to make the city more beautiful.

