UrduPoint.com

PHA To Reconstruct, Renovate Three City Parks

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 09:29 PM

PHA to reconstruct, renovate three city parks

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi would reconstruct and renovate three city parks this year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi would reconstruct and renovate three city parks this year.

Spokesperson of Parks and Horticulture told APP on Monday on a condition of anonymity.

She disclosed that the chairman, PHA Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood recently inaugurated Jinnah Park to provide green and clean environment to the residents of Khayaban-e-Sir Syed.

The total area of the Jinnah Park is around six kanals and the authority completed the reconstruction and renovation work on its own as per the instructions of the chairman, she maintained.

She said that PHA would take all possible steps to provide green and clean environment to the people.

She informed that the chairman was personally monitoring all the activities to make the city more beautiful.

395

Related Topics

Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Commissioner for ensuring 70 % COVID-19 vaccinatio ..

Commissioner for ensuring 70 % COVID-19 vaccination target in Hyderabad division ..

42 seconds ago
 Minister warns strict action over undue delay in d ..

Minister warns strict action over undue delay in development projects

43 seconds ago
 Nishtar Medical University finalizes arrangements ..

Nishtar Medical University finalizes arrangements for first ever MBBS, BDS exams ..

45 seconds ago
 Govt launches various digital skills programs in m ..

Govt launches various digital skills programs in merged districts: Atif Khan

46 seconds ago
 Distt admin to set up Ehsas Bazaar, Ehsas Wall for ..

Distt admin to set up Ehsas Bazaar, Ehsas Wall for deserving people

47 seconds ago
 Returning officer issues contesting candidates lis ..

Returning officer issues contesting candidates list for HDBA election

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.