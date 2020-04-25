UrduPoint.com
PHA To Rehabilitate Shah Shams Park

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 09:32 PM

PHA to rehabilitate Shah Shams park

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Saturday decided to start rehabilitation of Shah Shams Park in order to restore recreational activities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Saturday decided to start rehabilitation of Shah Shams Park in order to restore recreational activities.

This was said by Director General PHA Qamar Zaman Qaisarani during a visit of Fareedabad Park here.

He sid that funds of Rs 43 million would be spent on rehabilitation work.

He said that advertisement has already been given in newspaper for tender. He said that all possible resources were being utilized to provide best facilities to citizens at the parks.

The DG added that recreational activities would also be restored at other parks of the city and rehabilitation work be started soon.

He urged citizens to register their complaints regarding missing facilities in the parks and added that complaints would be resolved on top priority.

