PHA to renovate entrances of city, underpasses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Asma Ijaz Cheema has said that entrances of the city will be renovated, underpasses will be decorated with beautiful flower arrangements, paintings and lights besides a waterfall on Bilal Road.

Presiding over a meeting held here Friday, she directed the director horticulture and director engineering to prepare a comprehensive master plan for the beautification of the city.

She said encroachments on green belts in all towns of the city would be removedby the PHA and plants and flowers will be planted.