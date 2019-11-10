UrduPoint.com
PHA To Renovate Parks With Public Private Partnership: Janjua

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) ::Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to renovate Faisal Mukhtar Park with public private partnership.

This was disclosed by Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua in a meeting with representatives of Former District Nazim Faisal Mukhtar held here on Sunday.

Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that all parks of the city would be renovated to restore recreational activities for citizens.

He said that all possible resources were being utilized to make parks and green belts of the city beautiful. He lauded the role of local philanthropists for taking keen interest in such kind of initiatives.

The PHA Chairman said the city would be made more beautiful and clean with the help of residents.

PHA Vice Chairman Iqbal Sefi, Director Horticulture Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi and other concerned officers were also present.

