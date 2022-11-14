PHA to restore lake, restaurant at Shah Shams Park

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to restore the lake and restaurant at Shah Shams Park to provide recreation to citizens.

According to official sources, the process of auction for the restoration of the lake and restaurant will be held in the ongoing month.

Citizens appreciated the decision for restoration of the facilities in one of the largest parks. Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza said that the work was being done on an emergency basis. Shah Shams Park is one main recreation site. It will also help increase income of the PHA. The advertisement for installation of swings has also been given. The process for the renovation of the park is heading forward smoothly.