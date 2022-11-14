UrduPoint.com

PHA To Restore Lake, Restaurant At Shah Shams Park

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2022 | 02:40 PM

PHA to restore lake, restaurant at Shah Shams Park

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to restore the lake and restaurant at Shah Shams Park to provide recreation to citizens.

According to official sources, the process of auction for the restoration of the lake and restaurant will be held in the ongoing month.

Citizens appreciated the decision for restoration of the facilities in one of the largest parks. Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza said that the work was being done on an emergency basis. Shah Shams Park is one main recreation site. It will also help increase income of the PHA. The advertisement for installation of swings has also been given. The process for the renovation of the park is heading forward smoothly.

Related Topics

SITE

Recent Stories

Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

21 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest i ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest interview

44 minutes ago
 PTI files pleas in SC registries for FIR against a ..

PTI files pleas in SC registries for FIR against attack on Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Dar gets permanent exemption from appearance befor ..

Dar gets permanent exemption from appearance before NAB court

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz returns Pakistan after extended stay in ..

PM Shehbaz returns Pakistan after extended stay in London

3 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ist ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.