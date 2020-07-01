UrduPoint.com
PHA To Review Preparations For Tree Plantation Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General (DG) Tariq Ali Basra presided over a meeting here at PHA Headquarters on Wednesday regarding preparations for monsoon tree plantation campaign.

According to spokesperson,the meeting directed all horticulture directors to report on monsoon tree planting preparations within 24 hours.

During the meeting, PHA DG issued instructions regarding cultivation of new plants in all nurseries.

Tariq Ali Basra issued instructions to report the location and number of new flowers and plants to be planted in the plantation.

He said that PHA would take all possible steps to make the monsoon tree planting campaign a success.

The DG maintained that the horticulture directors would formulate a comprehensive plan to make monsoon tree planting campaign a successful through effective arrangements and public participation in their zones.

He said that the distance between flowers, plants and trees planted in tree planting should be kept in accordance with the rules and regulations of horticulture.

