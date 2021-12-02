PHA to set up 20 Miyawaki forests in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:11 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has launched practical efforts to control ever-increasing pollution level in the city.

In this regard, Miyawaki forests will be established at 20 different places in the city under a uniform policy.

PHA Director General Asima Ijaz Cheema said here on Thursday that a comprehensive strategy had been evolved before starting the project.

She said that the project would be helpful for reducing the pollution level and enhancing beauty of the city.

The Miyawaki forest will also help control smog in the city, she added.

Being an industrial city, there was a dire need of establishing forests and maximum plantation at all available places, she added.

