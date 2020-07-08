UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA To Set Up Artificial Forests Mianwaki In City

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

PHA to set up artificial forests Mianwaki in city

LAHORE, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Tariq Ali Basra said on Wednesday that artificial forest 'Mianwaki' would be set up at ever PHA zone during the monsoon tree plantation drive.

He disclosed this while addressing a meeting of horticulture directors here at PHA headquarters Jillani Park.

He directed the horticulture directors to submit report regarding artificial forest Mianwaki at seven zones of the city by identifying spots, number of trees and their kinds.

He said that indigenous fruity and shady trees would be planted in Mianwaki forests.

Tariq Ali Basra said that a large number of trees and plants to be planted in monsoon, was ready at PHA nurseries.

"Mianwaki forests would have a positive impact not only on the environmentbut also on the biodiversity of humans and other animals", he added.

Related Topics

Basra

Recent Stories

OIC Approves New Financial Assistance for 15 Proje ..

4 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Mauritania’ ..

6 minutes ago

Increasing production, exports sans refunds is imp ..

24 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches official operations o ..

29 minutes ago

UAE’s Mars Mission will contribute in transforma ..

44 minutes ago

Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Haider Ali and Malan ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.