PHA to set up artificial forests Mianwaki in city

LAHORE, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Tariq Ali Basra said on Wednesday that artificial forest 'Mianwaki' would be set up at ever PHA zone during the monsoon tree plantation drive.

He disclosed this while addressing a meeting of horticulture directors here at PHA headquarters Jillani Park.

He directed the horticulture directors to submit report regarding artificial forest Mianwaki at seven zones of the city by identifying spots, number of trees and their kinds.

He said that indigenous fruity and shady trees would be planted in Mianwaki forests.

Tariq Ali Basra said that a large number of trees and plants to be planted in monsoon, was ready at PHA nurseries.

"Mianwaki forests would have a positive impact not only on the environmentbut also on the biodiversity of humans and other animals", he added.