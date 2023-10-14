PHA to set up floral shops, nursery in Lahore, other cities

On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA) will establish floral shops and a nursery in Lahore with a vast variety of local and international plants of more than 400 kinds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA) will establish floral shops and a nursery in Lahore with a vast variety of local and international plants of more than 400 kinds.

The initiative was taken in a meeting chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office with regard to reviewing the performance of PHA.

The PHA will provide landscape designing and planning services. Flowers and plants will be available at cheap rates in other cities including Lahore. Flower shops will also be established in Multan, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and other cities on the pattern of Lahore.

CM directed the PHA to enhance its revenue target. PHA has been assigned the renovation and restoration tasks of 700 community parks and five mega parks.

Earlier, PHA Director General gave a briefing about performance of the institution, restoration of parks, establishing a nursery and other matters.

Provincial Minister for Information, Culture & Local Government Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA, DG PHA, MD WASA and officials concerned attended the meeting.