PHA To Set Up Grand Nursery To Provide Plants To Citizens At Affordable Rates

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2023 | 01:10 PM

PHA to set up grand nursery to provide plants to citizens at affordable rates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi would set up a grand nursery to provide plants to the citizens at affordable rates and to generate more revenue, said PHA spokesperson.

She informed that the authority had kicked off the monsoon plantation drive.

Director General (DG) of PHA Ahmed Hasan Ranjha had launched the campaign by planting a sapling in Liaquat Bagh Park.

The plantation campaign was launched by the authority in collaboration with a private organization and a private school.

Children from different schools also took part in the plantation campaign and planted saplings in the park.

The DG said PHA was striving to make Rawalpindi city clean and green. Despite financial constraints, PHA was working hard to make the city green, he added.

PHA would plant more ornamental plants in Murree to enhance the beauty of the hill station, he said and informed that colorful plants would also be planted.

