PHA to set up library at Jinnah Garden

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) will set up a library at Jinnah Garden (Bagh-e-Jinnah) to facilitate book-lovers.

PHA Director General (DG) Asma Ijaz Cheema visited the site on Saturday. She checked records of books and facilities to be provided in the library. She said that for the first time in the history of Bagh-e-Jinnah, the public library was being set up which will soon be made functional.

It will provide an additional facility to those who will come to Jinnah Garden for sightseeing and entertainment. They will also be able to read books on various themes.

She said that steps were being taken to set up a playground for children in Bagh-e-Jinnah. The DG said that the PHA was sincere and committed to providing an ideal environment to citizens. It is also rehabilitating parks and greenbelts besides beautifying the main intersections and Chowks of the city in addition to installing fountains.