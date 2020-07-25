UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA To Set Up Library At Jinnah Garden

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

PHA to set up library at Jinnah Garden

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) will set up a library at Jinnah Garden (Bagh-e-Jinnah) to facilitate book-lovers.

PHA Director General (DG) Asma Ijaz Cheema visited the site on Saturday. She checked records of books and facilities to be provided in the library. She said that for the first time in the history of Bagh-e-Jinnah, the public library was being set up which will soon be made functional.

It will provide an additional facility to those who will come to Jinnah Garden for sightseeing and entertainment. They will also be able to read books on various themes.

She said that steps were being taken to set up a playground for children in Bagh-e-Jinnah. The DG said that the PHA was sincere and committed to providing an ideal environment to citizens. It is also rehabilitating parks and greenbelts besides beautifying the main intersections and Chowks of the city in addition to installing fountains.

Related Topics

SITE

Recent Stories

DEWA, Siemens organise technology talk ‘Scenario ..

14 minutes ago

Disposal of cases is not possible within 30 days, ..

21 minutes ago

PML-N leader approaches KP Chief secy for action o ..

24 minutes ago

Imam-ul-Haq is fit for batting: PCB

29 minutes ago

SEWA implements 5 strategic water lines

29 minutes ago

No power load-shedding during Eid holidays across ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.