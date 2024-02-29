Open Menu

PHA To Start Development Work At Shah Shams Park

Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 08:53 PM

PHA to start development work at Shah Shams Park

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to complete construction and repairing work at Shah Shams Park to restore recreational activities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to complete construction and repairing work at Shah Shams Park to restore recreational activities.

This was disclosed by Director General PHA, Asif Rauf Khan during his visit to different parks of the city here on Thursday.

He said that tender for development work would be issued soon to restore recreational activities in the park at the earliest.

He said that the boundary wall of the park would be repaired and other missing facilities would also be ensured. The development work would be started in March.

DG PHA maintained that upgradation work was also continued at various parks where swings, jogging tracks and washrooms were being made there.

