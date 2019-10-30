UrduPoint.com
PHA To Start E-learning Programme In Public Parks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 08:37 PM

The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has chalked out a strategy for e-learning programme in public parks of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has chalked out a strategy for e-learning programme in public parks of the city.

A spokesman for the PHA said on Wednesday that the PHA had decided to revive a habit of book reading among the public.

In this connection, an memorandum of understandings would be signed with a private organization which will help in establishing libraries in public parks, he added.

Under the program, the first library would be established at Jinnah Garden (Bagh-e-Jinnah) where children library was already working which will be expanded in the first phase to issue books to the general public for reading free from 11am to the evening.

He said the second library would be established in D-Ground Park and the third Library will be set up at Kaleem Shaheed Colony Park.

