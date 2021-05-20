PHA to start renovation, plantation work at Shahdara Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will start beautification, renovation and plantation work in newly established Shahdara Family Park.

A meeting was held in this regard at Jillani Park here on Thursday with PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani in the chair while Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi and other officers of the department were present.

The chairman directed the officers concerned to start renovation work in the Shahdara Family Park as soon as possible. He said provision of better recreational activities to citizens was the main objective of the department, adding that steps were being taken to make city clean and green by developing such parks.

All basic recreational facilities would be provided in Shahdara Children and Family Park, he said and added thedepartment was striving to provide facilities in small and large parks of the city including Shahdara.