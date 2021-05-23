UrduPoint.com
PHA To Start Tree Plantation At Green Belts: DG PHA

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Syed Shafqat Raza Sunday said that tree plantation campaign would be started at green belts of the city under clean and green project.

During his visit of Jamilabad and Chowk Rasheedabad here, Syed Shafqat Raza said that the department was striving hard to make city clean and green.

He said that it has been decided to plant big trees at green belts of the city, adding that plantation of 5000 big trees have already been completed.

He said that clean and green project would be made successful in order to provide pollution free country to our next generation.

He directed officers concerned to speed up work for tree plantation on green belts.

