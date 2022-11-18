PHA to switch Jinnah Park on solar system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) has decided to switch water and lights to solar system in Jinnah Park.

During his visit to Jinnah Park here Friday, Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that solar system would be introduced in other parks as well, which would benefit national exchequer by millions.

He said that the green spaces would increase the quality of urban environment, enhance local resilience and promote sustainable lifestyles by impacting the health and well-being of the residents.

According to him, by ecological standpoint, living greenery is the main producer in the ecosystem.

He further said that the five Miyawaki jungles planted during last tenure were presenting beautiful sight.

In order to develop green spaces in urban areas, the Punjab Government piloted the Miyawaki method to regenerate native forests in Multan. Jinnah Park will be gradually restored to a better condition, he added.