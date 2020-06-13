PHA to take action against illegal advertisement, billboards

Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General Tariq Ali Basra on Saturday said effective care needed to protect saplings, plants and trees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General Tariq Ali Basra on Saturday said effective care needed to protect saplings, plants and trees.

Addressing a meeting here at the PHA Headquarters Jilani Park (Race Course Park), he directed the authorities concerned to initiate a crackdown on illegal advertisements, billboards, hoardings boards, steamers and shops boards in the provincial capital and submit its report within a week.

In view of the extreme weather conditions, he directed that green belts on the main roads and all parks should be irrigated twice a day in the morning and evening.

He said that maintenance of all parks must be carried out by following the standard operating procedureson coronavirus.