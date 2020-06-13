UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA To Take Action Against Illegal Advertisement, Billboards

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 11:06 PM

PHA to take action against illegal advertisement, billboards

Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General Tariq Ali Basra on Saturday said effective care needed to protect saplings, plants and trees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General Tariq Ali Basra on Saturday said effective care needed to protect saplings, plants and trees.

Addressing a meeting here at the PHA Headquarters Jilani Park (Race Course Park), he directed the authorities concerned to initiate a crackdown on illegal advertisements, billboards, hoardings boards, steamers and shops boards in the provincial capital and submit its report within a week.

In view of the extreme weather conditions, he directed that green belts on the main roads and all parks should be irrigated twice a day in the morning and evening.

He said that maintenance of all parks must be carried out by following the standard operating procedureson coronavirus.

Related Topics

Weather Basra All Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE summer season officially starts on June 21

11 minutes ago

Oman logs 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

26 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 514 more COVID-19 infections

2 hours ago

UAE chairs 26th meeting of Mineral Resources Advis ..

2 hours ago

AAC sealed dozens of shops for SOPs violations

5 minutes ago

CCPO visits city imambargahs

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.